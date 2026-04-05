The trailer of Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, has set off a wave of reactions online, with viewers split over its scale, storytelling and reveal. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film’s latest glimpse leans into the spy thriller space, but it is the audience response that is driving the conversation.

A section of viewers has responded positively, particularly to the build-up leading to Mohanlal’s entry. One user wrote, “Until the two-minute mark, the trailer felt flat, but Annan’s introduction — Lalettan’s entry — will be a blast in theatres.” The moment has clearly struck a chord with fans, many of whom see it as a key theatrical high point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others have pointed to an improvement in the film’s visual quality compared to earlier promotional material. “The Patriot trailer’s visuals and cuts are a massive upgrade over the teaser. You can clearly feel the effort poured into the production value. Now it just needs a strong plot and engaging execution to do justice to the stacked cast,” another user noted, reflecting cautious optimism.

There is also a segment of viewers willing to reserve judgment until release. “Despite the trailer’s low meter, possibly due to the background score, I’m still interested. Mahesh Narayanan cannot be written off easily. I’ll watch this for the combination it brings in the espionage space,” read one comment, pointing to the director’s credibility and the film’s casting as major draws.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not all reactions have been favourable. Some viewers felt the trailer revealed too much of the storyline, reducing its impact. “Patriot trailer is underwhelming. It kind of reveals the whole plot, and the story itself feels like a usual spy-political one,” one user wrote. Another echoed the concern, stating, “A long trailer that gives away too much of the plot is a bad idea.”

At the centre of the film is a story that follows a retired JAG officer, played by Mammootty, who is accused of espionage and forced to go on the run to clear his name. Mohanlal appears as a seasoned armed forces operative who becomes part of this high-stakes mission, setting up a collaboration that has generated considerable anticipation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also features Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.