Veteran actor Suriya, who was in Kochi on Sunday, attended the pooja ceremony of an upcoming Malayalam film directed by Shifina Babin Pakker. Actor Nazriya Nazim was also present at the event. The ceremony saw prominent filmmakers, including B Unnikrishnan, Shaji Kailas, S N Swamy, Ramlath, Krishnamoorthy, Jithu Madhavan, and Alby, who together lit the ceremonial lamp.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan’s wife Shifina Babin Pakker, who previously worked as an assistant on the successful films Romancham and Aavesham. The project is jointly produced by Dr. Ananthu S and Dolwin Kuriakose under the banners Theatre of Dreams and Ananthu Entertainments.

Suriya during the pooja ceremony. Photo: Special arrangement

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Held in Kochi, the pooja ceremony was conducted with grandeur and solemnity. The camera pooja and switch-on ceremony were performed by Shyju Khalid, while Suriya gave the first clap. Anwar Rasheed carried out the script handover. The event was attended by several crew members and leading figures from the Malayalam film industry.

Principal photography is set to commence in Kodungallur on April 6. The film boasts a strong technical team, featuring some of Malayalam cinema’s leading talents: cinematography by Alby, editing by Vivek Harshan, music by Bibin Ashok, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, sound design by Vishnu Govind, and art direction by Dileep Nath.

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Additional crew includes make-up by Ronex Xavier, costumes by Masher Hamsa, chief associate director Mansoor Rasheed, associate director Jomy John, production controller Kishore Purakkattiri, choreography by Sherif Master and Sumesh Master, stunts by Ashraf Gurukkal, sync sound by Vaishakh, stills by Shane, and PRO Athira Diljith.

The makers have announced that more details about the star-studded project will be revealed in the coming days.