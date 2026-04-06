Fourteen years after their last collaboration, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting for Bhoot Bangla, a horror-comedy that has already sparked curiosity with the release of its trailer. Known for delivering some of Hindi cinema’s most popular comedies, the duo returns with what is now their seventh film together, their last being Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The project also marks Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood direction after Hungama 2 in 2021, placing Bhoot Bangla in an interesting position within his filmography. Blending elements of horror and humour, the film appears to revisit a space the director has successfully explored in the past, while leaning into a more visually driven storytelling style.

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One of the notable aspects of the production is its choice of location. The film has been shot at Jaipur’s Chomu Palace, the same setting used in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, another Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan collaboration that remains widely remembered. The makers have also filmed across Mumbai and London, suggesting a broader canvas, with VFX expected to play a significant role in shaping the film’s tone and scale.

Joining Akshay Kumar is a seasoned ensemble cast that includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav, all of whom bring strong comic timing and screen presence. With its mix of familiar collaborators, a proven genre, and a visually ambitious setup, Bhoot Bangla is positioned as a notable addition to the upcoming slate of Hindi releases. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 16, 2026.