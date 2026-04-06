Actor Shane Nigam is returning as a police officer in ‘Dridam’, a police procedural drama, set in a rural town. The makers of the film directed by newcomer Martin Joseph, released an intriguing trailer recently, featuring Shane as Vijay Radhakrishnan who is given charge as a sub-inspector at the sleepy rural Kuzhinilam Police Station, a posting he's dreamed of his whole life. But the reality? Far messier, far more human, and far more gripping than anything he bargained for.

SI Vijay Radhakrishnan is not a conventional, larger-than-life hero cop, but as an ordinary officer trying to navigate situations on his own, understand the complexities around him, and growing through his experiences. The film appears to explore how a newcomer's missteps help him learn, how responsibilities shape a person, and how psychological pressures form the core of a police officer's evolution.

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The film's first video, released with the hashtag A Cop With Everything To Prove, created a sensation across social media. The poster that followed was equally well-received. The film features an extensive ensemble cast including Shobi Thilakan, Kottayam Ramesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nandan Unni, Vinod Bose, Krishnaprabha, Saniya Fathima, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Prashant Murali, Mathew Varghese, Joji K. John, Bitto Davis, Abhishek Ravindran, among others.

Presented by E4 Experiments and Jeethu Joseph (Bed Time Stories), the film is produced by Mukesh R. Mehta and C. V. Sarathi. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Jomon John and Linto Devassy.

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Executive Producer: Katina Jeethu, Cinematography: P. M. Unnikrishnan, Editing: Vinayak, Music: Sreerag Saji, Sound Design: Rahul Joseph, Seth M. Jacob, Sound Mixing: Jithin Joseph, Production Design: Sunil Das, Assistant Director: Adhira Raghunathan, Associate Directors: Cathy Jeethu, Anoop K. S., Chief Associate Cinematographer: Aravind Babu, Make-up: Ratheesh Vijayan, Action Director: Mahesh Mathew, Production Controller: Deepak Parameshwaran, VFX Director: Tony Magmyth, DI Colourist: Liju Prabhakar, Costume Designer: Lekha Mohan, Chief Associate Director: Amaresh Kumar, Stills: Nandu Gopalakrishnan, Publicity Designs: Ten Point, Marketing: Ting, PRO: Athira Diljith.