The April 10 release window brings a diverse mix of films across languages, each tapping into a distinct genre and audience mood. From the period action drama Pallichattambi and the sequel Mohiniyattam in Malayalam, to the Telugu actioner Dacoit and the Tamil romantic drama Love Insurance Kompany, the lineup reflects the industry’s wide storytelling range. With established stars, emerging narratives and contrasting themes, the week’s releases offer everything from rooted, character-driven stories to high-concept explorations of modern relationships.

Pallichattambi (Malayalam)

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, Pallichattambi is an action-driven period drama set in the late 1950s, with Tovino Thomas playing a local rowdy, or ‘chattambi’, portrayed with both intensity and a playful edge. The film weaves a fictional narrative against the socio-political backdrop of the era, with British oppression of villagers forming a key conflict. It also explores a romantic track between Tovino’s character and Kayadu Lohar. The supporting cast includes Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, Sreejith Ravi and Baburaj in pivotal roles.

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Mohiniyattam (Malayalam)

The follow-up to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam sees director Krishnadas Murali return to the franchise after making his debut with the original. Along with announcing the release date, the team also dropped a new poster that offers a first look at the expanded cast, with Jagadish, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt and rapper Baby Jean joining Saiju in the sequel.

Dacoit (Telugu)

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur headline the upcoming film Dacoit, which has already generated strong buzz ahead of its release. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie Khan, Sunil and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. Backed by producer Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, the project is presented by Annapurna Studios, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

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LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (Tamil)

The film presents a world where emotions are mediated through screens and relationships are defined more by data than instinct. At its centre is Pradeep Ranganathan in a lively, high-energy role that plays to his boy-next-door appeal. His character’s journey begins at a rehab centre, where he meets Dheena, played by Krithi Shetty, a young woman deeply entrenched in a digital-first approach to relationships, relying on algorithmic validation over human instinct. The story, as hinted in the trailer, unfolds as a clash between his belief in organic love and her reliance on technology to define it.