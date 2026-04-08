Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who recently faced backlash for failing to promote her husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has finally broken her silence. The actor reacted under a social media poll that asked netizens whether her absence throughout the film’s campaign was a case of ‘over-analysing’ or a ‘calculated snub’.

Deepika replied, “The latter, my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” The superstar had stayed silent amid the online criticism surrounding her apparent indifference to the film's blockbuster success. Deepika had also sparked a massive social media debate after she was seen absent from the special screening of ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.’ The actress, however, was spotted attending a concert in Mumbai with her husband, which further raised many eyebrows.

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Several users on social media went on to question her absence from the film’s screening, with them criticising the actress and drawing comparisons with her other public outing. One user wrote, “Deepika Padukone with her in-laws today at a private event in Mumbai. But did you guys see Deepika watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge? NO!! Why can't she support her husband's film? I'm not against Deepika, but something is very fishy.”

Deepika Padukone had also been facing online backlash for not sharing any social media post in support of Ranveer Singh or his movie 'Dhurandhar-2- The Revenge'. Pointing this out, one of the social media users wrote, “Deepika Padukone wrote long paragraphs on Instagram about Gaza and JNU, but didn't post even a single story to congratulate her husband Ranveer Singh and the ‘Dhurandhar 2’ cast on their success. Speaks volumes!!”

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Another wrote, “Because she doesn't want to upset SRK and lose any upcoming projects with him.” A user also questioned her past appearance at JNU, writing, “Isn't she a supporter and spokesperson for JNU?”

For the uninitiated, ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ was released on the 19th of March, but the actress, even after almost three weeks of its release, is yet to post any promotional note on her social media in support of the film or Ranveer Singh. During the blockbuster success of the first part of Dhurandhar in December 2025, Deepika had gone all out in praising both the film and Ranveer Singh’s performance through many of her social media posts on her account. But the same approach of hers was not seen during the sequel of the movie.

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Talking about ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge,’ the film, starring Ranveer Singh, released on March 19 and has been going strong in theatres.