Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has spoken candidly about his strained equation with actor-producer Dhanush, admitting that the fallout between them continues to weigh on him personally, even as their professional dispute remains unresolved.

In a recent interview with radio personality Gobinath during the promotions of his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany, Shivan reflected on the relationship he once shared with Dhanush, describing it as deeply meaningful. He said he still holds the actor in high regard and associates him with a “fatherly presence” in his life. Losing that bond, he admitted, feels like a personal setback. Shivan also acknowledged a sense of regret, suggesting that something may have gone wrong along the way, though he stopped short of assigning blame.

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Their association dates back to the making of Velaiilla Pattadhari, where Shivan spent considerable time working alongside Dhanush. Recalling those years, he spoke about the admiration he had for the actor, even sharing how closely he followed his routine on set. The shift from that camaraderie to the present distance, he implied, is something he still struggles to fully process.

The tension between the two became public last year after Dhanush moved the Madras High Court over the alleged use of visuals from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without formal clearance. The legal move brought filmmaker Shivan, actor Nayanthara, and their banner into the spotlight, turning what seemed like an industry disagreement into a widely discussed public issue.

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Nayanthara later responded with a strongly worded open letter, accusing Dhanush of harbouring long-standing resentment linked to the film’s success. Her remarks added another layer to an already tense situation, drawing significant attention across film circles and social media.

For now, Shivan appears focused on his next release, which stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty and is set to hit theatres on April 10. Yet, his recent comments suggest that beyond the professional noise, the emotional fallout of a broken equation continues to linger quietly in the background.