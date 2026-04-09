It is always a topic of interest when celebrities step out to vote in Kerala’s elections. For years, senior actors, despite their demanding schedules, have made it a priority to return to their hometowns to cast their ballots. This year was no exception.

Actor Mammootty, who was shooting in Chennai for a new film, flew to Kochi at 8 am, and, after a brief stop at home, headed to his polling station around 10:30 am to cast his vote at the CKC Government Higher Secondary School in Ponnurunni, Thrikkakkara constituency. After voting along with his wife, Sulfath, Mammootty encouraged citizens to vote, while speaking with the media.

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Actor Sohan Seenulal, who accompanied Mammootty, told Onmanorama, “Mammootty always ensures he returns to Kochi to vote during every election. He missed voting in the last panchayat elections due to technical issues, but otherwise, he plans his shoots around election day to fulfill this responsibility.”

Mammootty was not alone in his dedication. Superstar Mohanlal also demonstrated his commitment to voting. Despite his hectic schedule, Mohanlal arrived at the Mudavanmugal School in Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom constituency, well before polling began at 7 am. It was quite unusual to see him wait in line to cast his vote. According to reports, he spent over 30 minutes at the booth, awaiting his turn. Congress candidate Sabarinathan later praised Mohanlal’s dedication through a social media post, noting that the actor had traveled all the way from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram before rushing to the airport for a flight to the US.

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“This is the beauty of democracy. Lalettan came all the way from Kochi to Mudavanmugal School before heading to America just to vote… joining him are me and Sivankutty, the candidates,” Sabarinathan wrote on his social media page.



Veteran actor Salim Kumar, too, ensured he cast his vote, despite his ill-health. The actor who arrived post-noon at St. Joseph's School in Neendur, near Munambam, told the media that he was feeling weak as he was still recovering from a bout of viral fever. In a brief statement, he confidently predicted a change in the upcoming election, though he stated that ‘there won’t be any change in Paravoor.’ He attributed the high turnout in Ernakulam to the people’s will-power to make a difference.

Director B Unnikrishnan, who cast his vote in Tripunithura, commented on the responsibility shown by veteran celebrities over the years, maintaining that younger actors should follow their example. "Tovino, Asif Ali, Kunchacko... some younger stars are responsible, but we need more of them to take voting seriously," he told Onmanorama. Actor Prithviraj arrived at the Thevara Fisheries School in Ernakulam along with his wife Supriya and cast their vote in the morning hours.

Aparna Balamurali, one among the younger generation of actors, also exercised her right to vote. She stressed that voting was a fundamental duty and encouraged her peers to take it seriously. "It’s heartening to see more youngsters taking an interest in the election process," she said. Actor Mamitha, who was busy in Kollywood, took some time off from her hectic schedule to cast her vote at the St. Mary's Higher Secondary School in Kidangoor, Kottayam, in the morning.

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According to her mother, Mini Baiju, Mamitha was a first-time voter. "She could not cast her vote in the local body elections since she was abroad. This time, however, she was at Mundakkayam shooting for a movie, which is why she decided to vote," she told Onmanorama, adding that the actor cast her vote early in the morning and returned to the sets of the movie soon after.

Rima and Aashiq Abu at the polling station in Thrikkakara. Photo: Special arrangement

Tovino Thomas, who was busy with the promotions of his soon-to-be-released movie 'Pallichattambi' in the Gulf countries, arrived at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, after returning to his hometown in the morning to cast his vote.

Mollywood’s popular husband-wife duo Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal, who cast their votes at the Cochin Public School in Thrikkakara, were also assertive about their stand. Aashiq opined that the incumbent government should continue in Kerala. He said the changes over the past decade were there for all to see, and wished success to his friends contesting across different fronts.

Though some senior actors like Siddique did not cast their votes, others, including Jagadish and Suresh Gopi voted. Suresh Gopi, who is also the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, exercised his franchise at booth 137 in Guruvayoor Devaswom English Medium School. Jagadish, who contested as the Congress candidate in Pathanapuram in Kollam during the previous assembly elections, cast his vote in Nemom constituency on Thursday. The actor spoke about what will determine the political output in this year’s elections.

“From what I understood, there are two fronts who are vying to capture power in Kerala. The third front is trying to assert its influence here, though they also claim they are trying to come to power. However, the role of the third contesting candidate is criticial, since it could influence the final outcome and affect the losing candidate,” he said. He also gave a humorous view regarding his tryst in politics. “My kids don’t like seeing me involved in politics that much. It’s not that politics is bad, but I question how much I can really contribute as a politician. If I were to take on a political role, I hope to become a chief minister in a movie one day. I would also prefer a role in a Rajamouli movie any day over a real-life governor role,” he concluded humorously.