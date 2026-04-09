Veteran actor Mammootty, who arrived from Chennai to cast his vote, visited the CKCGHS polling booth in Ponnurunni, under Thrikkakkara constituency, on Thursday morning. The actor, dressed in a black shirt, was accompanied by his wife Sulfath and actor Sohan Seenulal. They arrived at 10:30 am, and Mammootty was able to cast his vote without any wait, as there was minimal crowd at the time.

After voting, Mammootty took a moment to speak with the media. He urged the public to exercise their right to vote, maintaining that such opportunities come only once every five years. His message encouraged everyone to participate in the democratic process.

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Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, 'Patriot.' In the movie, he reunites with superstar Mohanlal after an 18-year gap. Both actors play veterans on a mission. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled at a grand event across two theaters.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who also cast his vote on Thursday, visited a polling booth in Tripunithura well before the voting began. He later took to social media to urge the people of Kerala to vote. Other prominent celebrities, including Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, B Unnikrishnan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Ashiq Abu, and Rima Kallingal, also cast their votes in various constituencies across the state.