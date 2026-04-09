Veteran actor Mohanlal cast his vote at the Mudavanmugalil School in Thiruvananthapuram at 7 am on Thursday, as Kerala went to the polls. Wearing a white shirt, he stood in line at Booth 36 in the Nemom constituency.

After voting, Mohanlal shared a message on Instagram: "I have fulfilled my responsibility. Now, it's your turn. Keralam, go out and vote!" He arrived at the polling station before voting began and waited in line.

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Other celebrities also voted in different constituencies. Actor Suresh Gopi cast his vote at Booth 137 in the Guruvayoor Devaswom English Medium School, while actor Prithviraj, along with his wife Supriya, cast their votes early at Thevara Fisheries School.

Actor Renji Panicker, who exercised his franchise at the Kadavanthara YMCA, shared his thoughts on democracy: “Our democracy works in both good and challenging times. When we look at other countries, we realise how lucky we are to enjoy our freedom and democracy. Comparing our situation with other countries that gained independence at the same time shows how much we should appreciate our system.”