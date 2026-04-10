Actor and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi recently opened up about her silence following the sexual harassment case against director Ranjith. In a video on her newly launched YouTube channel, Bhagyalakshmi shared the reasons behind her decision not to comment publicly on the case, while reiterating her unwavering support for survivors of sexual assault.

“I’ve always stood by survivors in such situations,” Bhagyalakshmi began. “When the issue with the nun came up, I went and joined the protest in Ernakulam. I’ve also spoken out on TV about similar issues, and I will continue to stand by anyone who needs support, whenever I feel it is necessary.”

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Bhagyalakshmi further revealed that she had reached out privately to the survivor in the Ranjith case, though she did not receive a response. “I understand why she didn’t reply,” she said. “At that moment, every media outlet was treating it as breaking news, and in all that frenzy, people forget there’s a person, a woman, deeply affected by it. For the media, it’s just another headline. I sent her a message: ‘Stay strong, I am with you.’ That’s enough.”

When Onmanorama reached out for comment, Bhagyalakshmi reiterated her support for the survivor, encouraging her to stay strong in the face of the ordeal. The dubbing artist also addressed why she chose to remain silent for a period, explaining that her silence was not out of indifference but due to her careful approach to sensitive issues. She recalled a conversation with her elder son, who advised her, “Amma, when you appear on these channels, they know how to provoke you. And when you react strongly, that’s exactly what they want. They thrive on that noise. They don’t allow for calm, thoughtful discussion.”

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Bhagyalakshmi said she reflected on this advice and came to a realisation: “If I want to stand with someone, I don’t need to convince society or prove anything publicly. I can show my support directly, without the need for media platforms. The truth is, I don’t need to justify myself to anyone.”

Bhagyalakshmi also shared the story behind the launch of her YouTube channel. “Starting a channel like this was completely unexpected. I had been planning it for a few days, and many people had encouraged me to do so, but I’m not very comfortable with technology,” she said. “I kept wondering how to shoot videos, how to record—so that hesitation delayed everything. Eventually, I did some recordings, and it was a vlog based on my book Swaravedangal.”

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“I had planned to release it next week, but then one morning, while casually searching online, I came across a news report questioning why I hadn’t reacted to the arrest of director Ranjith. The report implied that I was being selective in my responses. Just because I’m not reacting publicly doesn’t mean I lack a position. I have a clear stance, but it’s not necessary for me to share it with the world all the time. Whether I speak or not is entirely my choice.”