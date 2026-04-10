The weekend is here, and there is no better time to settle into your sofas and dive into some of the most talked-about titles landing on OTT platforms this week. From emotionally rich Malayalam films to a sharp Hollywood satire, this weekend’s streaming slate has something for every kind of viewer. Here’s your curated guide to what’s worth watching right now.

Haal (Malayalam)

A musical romance directed by Veeraa and produced by Juby Thomas traces the emotional journey of two young lovers from different social backgrounds as they navigate stigma and discover the healing power of love through music. The film features Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya, Johny Antony, Abin Bino with music by Nandhagopan V.

Streaming on Manorama Max

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Sambhavam (Malayalam)

When Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu hit theatres, it didn’t arrive with noise. No aggressive promotions, no overhyped campaigns. For a film attempting a genre Malayalam cinema has rarely explored, a mix of time loop, fantasy, and horror, that almost felt like a gamble. Set in a dense forest along the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border, the film follows a police officer, Anand (played by Askar Ali), investigating a series of disappearances. The terrain is eerie, almost sentient. People who enter rarely return. And somewhere within this haunted woodland lies a loop that traps time itself.

Streaming on JioHotstar from April 15.

Outcome (English)

Blending dark humour with a reflective character arc, this Jonah Hill directorial turns its gaze on the fragile ego of stardom. At the centre is Reef Hawk, played by Keanu Reeves, a fading Hollywood star whose carefully curated image begins to unravel when an unknown blackmailer threatens to expose a troubling episode from his past.

What follows is less a frantic cover-up and more an inward journey. As Reef scrambles to contain the fallout, he is forced to revisit the relationships and decisions he once left behind. The film leans into this tension, balancing its satirical edge with moments of uneasy introspection.Streaming on Apple TV from April 10.

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The Boys: Season 5 (English)

The balance of power has tipped decisively, and this time, it’s Homelander who stands unchallenged. With unchecked authority now firmly in his grasp, his long-inflated ego has effectively rewritten the rules, blurring the line between power and tyranny.

Meanwhile, the resistance is in disarray. Kimiko has vanished without a trace, leaving a crucial gap, while the rest of the team finds itself locked away, unable to act. On the outside, Annie January struggles to hold together what remains of the fight, even as a growing army of Supes tightens its grip.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 8.