Anarkali Marikar known for her down-to-earth personality and ability to bring a unique vibe onscreen recently revealed details about her partner. Taking to Instagram, the actor wished her partner, who is debuting as a director for the new web series ‘Kaakee Circus’. In a note shared on her Instagram handle, Anarkali said that she was happy and proud to be part of his journey.

“This is a very overwhelming day for me. I am nervous, proud and excited. My partner Ameen Barif is making his debut as a director. And we have been lucky enough to be part of this journey. I sang one of the songs and I got to dub for the very brilliant Gauthami Nair. Here is hoping we did a good job,” Anarkali wrote.

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Anarkali had recently revealed that she has a partner and that they are living together, adding that he is an aspiring filmmaker and she often discusses her roles with him before committing to a film project. She added that his parents, sisters and other family members know about the couple, though they are yet to make it official.

‘Kaakee Circus’ was previoulsy titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Kayamkulam’. The seven-episode Tamil series features Subash Selvam as Arjun, Munishkanth as Anbuselvan, Rajesh Madhavan as Manoj, Gauthami Nair as Shali, Vinsu Rachel Sam as Sridevi, Savithri as Rama, Amrudha as Sindhu, Abdul Lee as Varghese, Maruthupandiyan as S I Santhosh, and Arunkumar Pavumba as Harinarayanan.