Asha Bhosle, one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema, has died at the age of 92. She passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday following cardiac and respiratory complications.

With a career that spanned decades, Asha Bhosle came to define versatility in Hindi film music. Her body of work, marked by an extraordinary range and adaptability, placed her among the most celebrated playback singers in the country. Her stature in the industry was often seen alongside that of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, another towering figure whose legacy shaped generations of music lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1933 into the renowned Mangeshkar family, Asha’s association with music began early. She stepped into the world of professional singing at just nine years old, a start that would eventually lead to one of the most prolific careers in Indian cinema. By 1943, she had already recorded her first film song, laying the foundation for a journey that would steadily gather momentum.

It was in the 1950s that she began to establish a distinct identity in Bollywood. At a time when the industry was evolving rapidly, Asha carved out her own space with a voice that could move effortlessly across genres and moods. Her ability to adapt to different musical styles made her a favourite among composers, and over the next three decades, she became one of the most in-demand singers in the film industry.