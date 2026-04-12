Questions around the absence of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval from the promotions of Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil took centre stage at a recent press meet for the Kunchacko Boban-starrer, prompting both the film’s producer and lead actor to address the issue directly.

The discussion began with a noticeable detail. Ratheesh’s name had initially been missing from the film’s promotional material, and his absence from the press interaction only added to the speculation. Responding to this, producer Listin Stephen dismissed concerns, framing it instead as a deliberate strategy. He said the omission was part of the film’s marketing approach, adding that the very fact it had drawn questions proved its effectiveness.

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Kunchacko Boban, who was present at the event, offered a broader context to the situation. He pointed out that Ratheesh was not the only one missing from the press meet. Several others associated with the film, including Chidambaram, Dileesh Pothan and Rajesh Madhavan, were also absent due to various reasons. He added that the film had initially been slated for an earlier release, and the subsequent change in schedule may have contributed to the unavailability of some team members.

Addressing rumours of discord, Kunchacko acknowledged that there had been creative differences between the team and the director during the filmmaking process. However, he clarified that these issues had since been resolved. His response came in the context of a question about whether the matter had escalated to the producers’ association, a suggestion he did not directly confirm but addressed by emphasising that the concerns were no longer ongoing.

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Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is backed by Listin Stephen, whose previous productions include Moonwalk and Prince and Family. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, known for his distinct filmmaking voice, has had a varied track record. His most recent film, Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Harihariyaya Premakadha, drew criticism for failing to connect with audiences despite its scale and budget.

The press meet also comes at a time when several of the film’s associated names are part of ongoing conversations in Malayalam cinema. Dileesh Pothan was recently seen in Ronth, directed by Shahi Kabeer, while Sajin Gopu, another actor linked to the project, played the lead in Painkili opposite Anaswara Rajan.