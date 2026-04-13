Veteran filmmaker Hariharan, celebrated for a string of evergreen musical hits in Malayalam cinema, shared a long and cherished association with legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92. It began with a musical collaboration in the 1977 film Sujatha and gradually grew into a bond that spanned decades.

Recalling those early days, Hariharan says the journey of bringing Asha Bhosle’s voice into Malayalam cinema was made possible largely through K. J. Yesudas. “By the time Sujatha was being made, Yesudas had already established a strong presence in Hindi cinema. His song ‘Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara’ from Chitchor, composed by Ravindra Jain, had become a massive hit. It was during discussions on music direction that Yesudas suggested Ravindra Jain’s name. He was later contacted in Bombay and readily agreed to take on the project. The lyrics were written by Mankombu Gopalakrishnan,” he mentioned in an article with Malayala Manorama.

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Hariharan, however, does not clearly remember whether it was Yesudas or Ravindra Jain who first suggested that the song ‘Swayamvara Shubhadina Mangalangal’ should be sung by Asha Bhosle. “Once Asha Bhosle was finalised for that track, another idea emerged that the song beginning with ‘Aashritha Valsalane’ could be sung by Lata Mangeshkar. I also suggested it, and everyone agreed. However, due to her busy schedule, Lata ji was unavailable, and the song was eventually rendered by Hemlata,” he said.

He still has a vivid memory of Asha Bhosle arriving at the Bombay recording studio with her trademark warm smile.“It was Mankombu Gopalakrishnan who helped her master the correct pronunciation of the Malayalam lyrics. She picked it up with remarkable ease and delivered the song beautifully. It went on to become a major hit,” Hariharan recalled.



The compositions of Ravindra Jain in the film stood apart from the conventional Malayalam film music of that era, offering a distinct musical identity. Hariharan observes that Asha Bhosle’s voice blended effortlessly with this unique style, adding depth and richness to the songs.



“A few years ago, I met Asha Bhosle again at a television programme in Ernakulam. She fondly remembered that I was the one who first made her sing in Malayalam. She left saying that if more opportunities came her way, she would be happy to sing again,” he added.