The ban imposed on the Mohanlal–Mammootty film Patriot has been lifted. Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) president K Vijayakumar said the decision was taken after discussions with the film’s producer, Anto Joseph.

The exhibitors had imposed the ban last month after producers and distributors demanded a 60:40 share of box office collections for the first two weeks of release. The film, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is slated for release on May 1.

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Under the existing agreement, producers and distributors receive 60% of revenue in the first week, while exhibitors get 40%. This changes to 55:45 in the second week and 50:50 in the third week.

“Initially, the producer insisted on a 60:40 share for two consecutive weeks, which is unheard of in the industry. They have now agreed to follow the existing terms and conditions,” Vijayakumar said.

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He added that a concession has been granted from the third week onwards. “We have allowed a 50:50 share beyond the third week. Typically, the producer’s share declines depending on theatre collections, but we have made an exception in this case,” he said.