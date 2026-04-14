The excitement surrounding the upcoming 'Vaazha 3'' has been building ever since the makers hinted at updates about the project. Now, director Vipin Das, the creative force behind the Vaazha franchise, has shared a thrilling new development that is bound to raise anticipation even further. In a recent social media post, Vipin revealed that the third installment of Vaazha will feature an all-women cast, a big change in the franchise, which had earlier focused only on young boys.

The poster for 'Vaazha 3' offers a glimpse into the film's premise: a biographical story centered around a group of young girls. From the poster, it is expected that the film will explore the challenges and experiences faced by young to teenage girls as they navigate the complexities of growing up. This theme continues in the spirit of Vipin's previous work, which has consistently touched on relevant social issues with authenticity and emotion. As with earlier films in the franchise, 'Vaazha 3' is set to introduce fresh, new talent to the industry.

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Additionally, Vipin announced that the third installment will be helmed by debut director Viswan Sreejith, a collaborator who has worked closely with Vipin for many years. "Viswan has been a part of my journey for quite some time, and I’m confident that he will bring a unique and powerful perspective to Vaazha 3," Vipin wrote. "I know the audience will show him the same love and support that they've shown to Anand and Savin in the past."