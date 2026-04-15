Mollywood is in the midst of a cinematic boom, with a string of blockbusters lighting up theatres across Kerala. From the successful 'Aadu 3' and 'Vaazha 2' to the celebrated Mohiniyattam, these films are packing theatres. This Vishu, two highly anticipated films are set to join the list, promising even more excitement for moviegoers.

'Oru Durooha Sahacharyathil'

Starring the ever-popular Kunchacko Boban, this comedy-thriller takes a closer look at the life of a government servant grappling with his personal challenges. The film has generated significant buzz, not only for Boban's return to the screen but also because it brings together the talented actor and critically acclaimed director Ratheesh Poduval, who previously worked with Boban on the hit Enna Thaan Case Kodu.

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In a unique twist, 'Oru Durooha Sahacharyathil' boasts an ensemble cast that includes three celebrated directors making their acting debut. The directors-turned-actors are Chidambaram (known for Manjummel Boys), Dileesh Pothan (famous for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), and Rajesh Madhavan (director of Pennum Porattam).

With music composed by Don Vincent, the trailer promises a delightful mix of humour and suspense, further heightening anticipation for the film's release.

Pallichattambi

Pallichattambi exciting Vishu release is Pallichattambi, starring the versatile Tovino Thomas. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, who gained attention with films like Queen and Malayalee from India, Pallichattambi follows the story of a local hero named Chattambi, portrayed by Tovino. The script, penned by S Suresh Babu (who has worked on films like Oruthee and Thiruvambadi Thamban), is expected to deliver a gripping narrative about the life of this beloved character.

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This film also marks the return of actress Kayadu Lohar to Mollywood, where she plays Chattambi’s love interest. The film’s music, composed by Jakes Bejoy, adds to the anticipation, promising a rich soundtrack that complements the film’s emotional journey.