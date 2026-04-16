The trailer of 'Kattalan', one of the much-anticipated films from the banner Cubes Entertainment, which produced 'Marco', is out. The makers have also revealed that the film directed by Paul George and featuring Antony Varghese Pepe, Dushara Vijayan, Sunil, and Kabir Duhan Singh in lead roles, will release in theatres in May.

Ever since its release, the trailer has sparked immense excitement and curiosity among audiences. A distinctive feature is that it is available in three music-track variants: Jungle Beast Theme, Wild Beast Theme, and Ocean Beast Theme. Viewers can choose their preferred background score by adjusting the settings, marking a first-of-its-kind trailer presentation in Indian cinema. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer suggests that the movie is centred on the illegal ivory trade with never-before-seen frames of blood-soaked conflict, explosive action, and visually captivating sequences. Recently released posters featuring the cast positioned amidst heaps of elephant tusks and weapons, and another introducing the film's young ensemble, had already caught widespread attention. Indications point to ‘Kattalan’ being a high-voltage action thriller narrating a story of elephant poaching, vengeance, and survival. As the film gears up to ignite theatres with its raw energy this summer, audiences eagerly await its arrival.

The theme music composed by acclaimed musician Ravi Basrur, was released recently to overwhelming response. This marks his second collaboration with Cubes Entertainments after ‘Marco.’ Having created waves with his powerful background scores in pan-Indian films including KGF, Basrur's music in the trailer, resonating with the wild rhythms of the forest hints at another extraordinary soundscape for ‘Kattalan’. Kannada composer B Ajaneesh Loknath is also contributing to the film's music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie was recently completed, after an extensive 140-day schedule. The lyrical video of the song 'Majako Mallika', infused with the raw pulse of the wilderness, has already captured social-media attention. With cutting-edge technical craft and a large-scale budget, expectations are high that ‘Kattalan’ will become one of Malayalam cinema's most visually spectacular films.