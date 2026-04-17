Malayalam superstar Prithviraj, who recently made a cameo in Dijo Jose Antony’s Pallichattambi, discussed his plans for directing the highly anticipated sequel to Empuraan. Speaking at a press meet in Kochi on Thursday, Prithviraj was asked whether he had ever been discouraged from directing the third installment, especially given the controversies surrounding the film’s release.

The actor responded confidently that such controversies have never swayed his decision to move forward with any film. "I have never backed down from a project just because of controversies. While some people may not have appreciated the film, it does not change my commitment to the work. Even when I travel, I meet people who are eager to know about the third instalment. The challenge, of course, is when I can pull it off. Of course, Lalettan's (Mohanlal) valuable time is also a part of the challenge, but ultimately, I have several directorial commitments to one or two producers that I must honour before working on this project," he said.

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During the session, Prithviraj was also asked about his views on acting in films with political elements by actor Alexander Prasanth, who was sitting alongside the actor on stage. Prithviraj, in his response, said that he would not be interested in projects that focus primarily on political messaging. However, he added, "If a political narrative is crucial to the story and serves its purpose, I certainly have no issue with that."

The actor also spoke candidly about his cameo role, revealing that many people have commented on his cameo as the character, Kunjambu Nambiar Patel in ‘Pallichattambi’. “As a director myself, I believe every actor's potential is guided by the director. The creativity that an actor displays ultimately stems from the director’s vision. Even the best technicians work within the framework set by the director. If my performance is considered successful, it is because I successfully aligned it with the director’s vision. I would feel truly proud of that achievement."