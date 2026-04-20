Director Prashanth Murali, known for his successful films 'Butterfly Girl' and 'Paisa Paisa,' is introducing a unique acting workshop designed specifically for aspiring filmmakers and actors. The workshop, which offers a unique and immersive experience, will kick off in Kochi on April 24 and will travel to Kuttikanam, concluding on April 26. Over the course of three days, participants will step into the shoes of their characters, engaging in an on-the-move learning experience that mirrors the very essence of filmmaking.

The core objective of this workshop is to provide aspiring actors and filmmakers with a comprehensive understanding of the filmmaking process, particularly in how to approach story-driven characters. Through this experiential learning, participants will gain a deeper insight into character development, emotional depth, and the complexities of portraying multidimensional roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

A refreshing alternative to traditional classroom training

According to Prashanth Murali, the concept of a moving workshop offers a refreshing alternative to the traditional classroom setup. “Unlike static, classroom-based workshops, this moving workshop provides a dynamic and rejuvenating experience. It allows actors to not only understand their characters better but also to live within the environment of their characters, which makes the process far more immersive and memorable,” he said.

By journeying through various terrains, participants will have the opportunity to explore new environments that resonate with their characters’ emotional and physical journeys. This hands-on approach helps foster a deeper connection between the actor and the role, enhancing the overall learning experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Story concept

The workshop is closely tied to the narrative of a film Prashanth Murali is currently working on. The story revolves around a group of 15 former teammates who travel to a hill station to meet their former boss. The group’s primary goal is to apologise to their boss for a past incident that has caused internal strife and unresolved conflict among them. Over the course of two days, the characters face unexpected incidents that push them to confront their emotions and personal demons.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the story unfolds, the characters experience internal struggles, complex interpersonal dynamics, and confrontations that are central to the narrative. The emotional depth of these characters will provide a rich foundation for the actors participating in the workshop, allowing them to explore the layers of their roles in a highly engaging and practical manner.

Bringing out the best in newcomers

One of the highlights of Prasanth’s work, both in Butterfly Girl and in his upcoming projects, is his ability to nurture and showcase the talents of newcomer actors. "With Butterfly Girl, we were able to create something special with the help of first-time actors, and I am confident that this workshop will do the same," Prashanth said. He added that even actors without prior professional experience can deliver powerful performances, given the right training and guidance. Through the workshop, Prashanth aims to help aspiring actors not just perform their roles but deeply connect with the characters they portray.

The workshop will also focus on the collaborative nature of filmmaking, where actors will also engage in the dubbing process. “By the end of the workshop, participants will have a better understanding of the complexities involved in bringing a character to life, from the initial stages of script reading and rehearsals to the final moments of performance. This immersion in the filmmaking journey is what sets this workshop apart from traditional actor training programs and will equip aspiring filmmakers with the skills and insights necessary to approach story-based characters with depth, authenticity, and precision,” he said.