Nivin Pauly’s political thriller Prathichaya is all set for its digital premiere, nearly a month after its theatrical run. The film will begin streaming on JioHotstar from April 24, 2026, bringing the B. Unnikrishnan directorial to a wider audience after a mixed response in cinemas.

Released in theatres on March 26, 2026, the film had generated attention for its blend of politics and technology, though it received varied reactions from both critics and viewers.

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At the centre of the story is Nivin Pauly, who plays a tech professional and the son of Kerala’s Chief Minister, portrayed by Balachandra Menon. His character’s life takes a sharp turn when his father becomes embroiled in controversy following an unexpected scandal that unfolds during a televised interview. What begins as a personal crisis soon pulls him into the turbulent world of political power and public perception.

While the film draws inspiration from real-life incidents, it is presented as a fictional narrative shaped around contemporary political and digital-age themes. The story attempts to explore how technology, media narratives, and political structures intersect in moments of crisis.

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Sharaf U Dheen plays the antagonist, heading a tech company that becomes a key force in the unfolding events. His character adds a corporate and technological dimension to the political conflict at the heart of the film.