Producer Murali Kunnumpurathu, who entered the film industry during the COVID-19 period with the Vellam starring Jayasurya, has made serious allegations against the teams behind his last two films, released two years apart.

In an emotional post that has since gone viral, Murali claimed he was cheated by members associated with his projects Sumathi Valavu and Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, both of which reportedly incurred heavy losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Manorama Online, the producer said he went ahead with Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna based on promises made by assistant directors, which he now claims were misleading. He revealed that the film resulted in losses of up to ₹1 crore.

Murali further alleged that the director and writer of Sumathi Valavu, including Abhilash Pillai, were responsible for financial irregularities amounting to ₹7 crore, stating that the project’s costs far exceeded initial estimates. He added that Gokulam Gopalan joined the project at a later stage, enabling its completion, though the film ultimately turned out to be a major financial setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to these claims, Abhilash Pillai denied all allegations when contacted by Onmanorama. He stated that Murali was not involved in the project after Gokulam Gopalan took over. According to Pillai, financial complications arose due to Murali’s dealings with multiple parties, which affected the film’s funding. He also claimed that he has yet to receive his remuneration for the project.

Meanwhile, B Rakesh, president of the producers’ association, has stepped in, expressing willingness to hear both sides. He said the association has extended full support to Murali and will convene a meeting once the producer recovers, as he is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. We will listen to both sides. Murali is involved in another business too, but if he has faced these losses doing business in cinema, we will intervene and help him. Maybe we can try supporting him with another film. I will be calling a meeting soon after he regains his health as he is still under treatment at hospital,' he said.