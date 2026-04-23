Actor Divyanka Sirohi has died at the age of 29, leaving colleagues and followers stunned by the sudden news. She was widely recognised for her work in music videos and had built a steady presence on screen over the years.

Reports indicate that she had been feeling unwell on the day of her death and had gone to rest in her room while her brother stepped out for work. When he returned later in the evening, he found her unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her last rites were held at the Moksha Sthali Hindon cremation ground in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

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The All Indian Cine Workers Association expressed grief over her passing, noting that her untimely death has come as a shock to many who knew her and followed her work.

Divyanka appeared in more than 50 music videos during her career, gaining visibility for her performances and consistent output. Several of her projects with singer Masoom Sharma were particularly well received, helping her connect with a wide audience.

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She also maintained a strong presence on social media, with around 1.3 million followers on Instagram. One of her videos, set to Sunanda Sharma’s track “Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu,” went viral and further expanded her reach.