A new dark thriller has entered the Malayalam film landscape with the launch of Mayan: Chapter One, starring Jayasurya and directed by Jithin K Jose. Backed by producer Rajeev Govindan under the Magic Moon Productions banner, the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Kochi, marking the beginning of its production journey.

Positioned as a genre-driven project, Mayan: Chapter One has already generated early interest with its motion poster. The visuals hint at Jayasurya playing a police officer grappling with an unseen force, setting the tone for what appears to be a dark, atmospheric narrative.

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The film has also sparked discussion online after the makers shared a recent social media post that referenced “Karuthachanootu,” a theme known in Malayalam literary circles. While the mention has fuelled speculation and curiosity among audiences, the team has not confirmed whether the storyline draws directly from this subject.

The formal launch took place in Kochi, with the film’s title unveiled by Siji Sachi, wife of late filmmaker Sachi, along with his sister Sajitha. The event was attended by members of the cast and crew, as well as several figures from the Malayalam film industry.

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Produced by Magic Moon Productions, known for films like Ordinary and Anarkali, this marks the banner’s third project. The screenplay is co-written by Rafi and director Jithin K. Jose, bringing together a team with a mix of commercial and narrative experience.

Alongside Jayasurya, the film features Nyla Usha, Vijay Babu and Niranjana Anoop in key roles. The technical team includes cinematographer Faisal Ali, music composer Mujeeb Majeed and editor Praveen Prabhakar, with several crew members reuniting after their previous collaboration on Kalamkaval.

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The first shooting schedule is expected to begin next month, with portions of the film set to be shot in European locations. With its genre, cast, and early buzz, Mayan: Chapter One now moves into production amid growing interest around its premise.