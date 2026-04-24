The resignation of filmmaker B Unnikrishnan from his long-standing role as general secretary of FEFKA has sparked intense discussions within the organisation.

Sources describe the move as unexpected, especially given his influential presence in the body over multiple terms. Though Onmanorama tried to reach Unnikrishnan for a response, he is yet to respond. Senior members are currently in deliberations at the FEFKA office to decide whether his resignation should be accepted. A formal statement is expected after these discussions conclude.

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Insiders note that this is not the first time the director has submitted his resignation, though previous attempts were never acted upon. Over the years, Unnikrishnan has played a key role in resolving internal disputes and shaping decisions within Mollywood.

On the professional front, his latest film 'Prathichaya', starring Nivin Pauly, released in theatres last week and has since moved to an OTT platform. The director had earlier stated that he would step away from filmmaking if the project failed to make a significant impact, adding further intrigue to the timing of his resignation.