A year after its release, the makers of Thudarum have marked the milestone with a note of gratitude, looking back on the journey of the Mohanlal-starrer. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film struck a chord with audiences and went on to become a major box office success.

Production banner Rejaputhra Visual Media shared the message on Instagram, thanking the many hands that shaped the film. “A journey built on passion, patience, and so many people coming together to tell one story. Grateful for every artist, every technician, and every single person behind the scenes who made this possible. And to the audience and the exhibitors, thank you for watching, feeling, and carrying this with us,” the note read.

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The film had a strong theatrical run, entering the ₹100 crore club within six days of its release. With this, Thudarum became Mohanlal’s fourth film to cross the milestone after Pulimurugan, Lucifer, and L2: Empuraan.

In Thudarum, Mohanlal plays Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver devoted to his family. Portrayed as a well-loved figure in his community, the character is defined by his warmth, friendships, and quiet resilience. The film traces his everyday life through a mix of subtle humour and emotional moments, grounding the narrative in familiar human experiences.

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Another highlight was the return of Shobana opposite Mohanlal after nearly 19 years. The duo, considered one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved onscreen pairs, have previously shared screen space in films such as Manichitrathazhu, Thenmavin Kombath, and Mambazhakkalam. Thudarum also marked Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th collaboration with Shobana.

The film brought together an experienced technical team, with music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. It was written by K R Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, and edited by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf.