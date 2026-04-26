The Kerala box office has a new frontrunner, and it is not driven by star power in the traditional sense. Vaazha 2 has quietly but decisively taken the top spot, emerging as the highest-grossing film in the state this year within just over three weeks of release. In doing so, it has moved past major titles like Thudarum and Lokah, signalling a shift in what is currently working with audiences.

According to box office tracking figures, the film has collected around Rs 121 crore in Kerala alone in 24 days, with numbers still climbing. Globally, it has reached approximately Rs 220 crore, placing it among the top-grossing Malayalam films worldwide. It now sits just behind big-ticket titles such as L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys and Thudarum, and is within striking distance of moving further up the list.

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The scale of its run becomes clearer when placed against its timeline. Vaazha 2 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within its first week, and went on to become one of the fastest films to achieve the same milestone in Kerala, doing so in just over two weeks. Within 17 to 18 days, it had already entered the Rs 200 crore global club, making it only the fifth Malayalam film to reach that mark.

What makes this performance stand out is not just the numbers, but the consistency. The film has held steady across its first three weeks, maintaining strong occupancy levels even after the initial rush. Much of that momentum has been driven by word-of-mouth, with both younger viewers and family audiences continuing to turn up. In a market where opening weekend numbers often define a film’s fate, Vaazha 2 has sustained its run through audience endorsement rather than hype alone.

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A sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, the film continues the story of four friends as they navigate the uneasy transition into adulthood. Their journey, shaped by societal expectations and personal setbacks, forms the emotional core of the narrative. The film leans into themes of responsibility, acceptance and growth, allowing its characters to evolve in ways that feel familiar yet grounded.

Released on April 2, 2026, Vaazha 2 opened strongly, especially for a film led by relatively new faces. That early interest has translated into a longer theatrical run, with collections holding firm well into its fourth week. As it enters its 25th day, the film shows little sign of slowing down, and is likely to extend its lead at the Kerala box office in the days ahead.

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Its success also points to a larger trend shaping Malayalam cinema this year. Sequels, once viewed with caution, are increasingly finding favour with audiences when backed by strong storytelling. Vaazha 2 fits squarely into that shift, proving that familiarity can work, but only when it is supported by narrative depth and emotional connection.