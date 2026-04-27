'Michael', a biographical film chronicling the life and legacy of the iconic singer and dancer, Michael Jackson, recently premiered in theatres. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, the late singer’s nephew, in the lead role, the film has generated a mixed response from critics. Despite this, it has made a significant impact at the box office, showing remarkable growth in theatre collections after its opening day.

According to Sacnilk, the film grossed over Rs 16 crore in total net collection in the past four days. On a global scale, 'Michael' has surpassed expectations, outshining other notable biopics, including 'Oppenheimer' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' With an impressive Rs 21.7 crore ($217 million USD) in worldwide collections during its opening weekend, it has earned the title of the highest-grossing biopic in its first weekend. The film also secured a spot as the second-largest global box office opener of 2026.

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The movie spans key moments in Jackson’s life, starting from his childhood with the Jackson 5, an American pop group founded in 1964 by the Jackson brothers in Gary, Indiana, through his groundbreaking solo career, particularly focusing on the 1980s Bad tour. Michael Jackson’s unparalleled music catalog includes legendary hits like 'Billie Jean,' 'Beat It,' and 'Thriller.' The singer passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 due to acute propofol intoxication.

Announced in 2023, 'Michael' is produced by Lionsgate and GK Films, aiming to capture the rise, struggles, and cultural impact of one of the most influential artists in music history.