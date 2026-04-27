There are stars, and then there are eras. In Malayalam cinema, Mammootty and Mohanlal have, for decades, represented both. So when news broke that the two would reunite after nearly 18 years for ‘Patriot’, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it did not feel like just another casting update. It felt like the return of a cinematic language audiences had almost forgotten how to speak.

Their last full-fledged outing together was Twenty:20, a film that thrived on the sheer spectacle of seeing Malayalam cinema’s biggest names share the screen. But to understand why ‘Patriot’ carries such weight, you have to go back to where it all began.

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Their first collaboration, Ahimsa, directed by I V Sasi, already hinted at the unpredictability that would come to define their shared filmography. While the film itself leaned into political drama, it marked the beginning of a screen equation that resisted easy categorisation. Not long after, Padayottam pushed that unpredictability further, casting Mammootty as Mohanlal’s father despite their near-identical ages—an unusual choice that Malayalam cinema embraced without hesitation.

Through the early to mid-1980s, Mammootty and Mohanlal weren’t occasional collaborators. They were everywhere, often in the same films. Alongside the more talked-about titles, they also appeared together in ‘Shesham Kazhchayil’, ‘Ente Katha’, ‘Guru Dakshina’, ‘Himavahini’, ‘Akkare’, ‘Angadikkappurath’, ‘Neram Pularumbol’, ‘Kaveri’ and ‘Padayani’. It was a phase where seeing them share screen space didn’t feel like an event. It was simply part of how Malayalam cinema functioned at the time.



Posters of 'Ahimsa', 'Adiyozhukkukal'. Photo: IMDb

Through the 1980s, the duo appeared together frequently, often in stories that leaned on emotional complexity rather than star power alone. In 'Adiyozhukkukal', also directed by I V Sasi, Mammootty delivered a performance that earned him his first Kerala State Film Award. The film weaves a layered love triangle where Mohanlal’s Gopi and Seema’s Devyani are drawn into the orbit of Mammootty’s compassionate yet troubled protagonist. It was less about rivalry and more about shared vulnerability.

That sense of emotional interplay carried into 'Avidathe Pole Ivideyum', where they played close friends navigating the strains of marriage and clashing values. The conflict here was intimate, almost domestic, allowing both actors to strip away larger-than-life personas and inhabit something recognisably human.

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By the time they came together for 'Kariyilakkattu Pole', directed by Padmarajan, their dynamic had evolved again. The film, widely regarded as one of Malayalam cinema’s finest investigative thrillers, cast Mammootty as a controversial filmmaker whose mysterious death drives the narrative, while Mohanlal plays the police officer piecing together the truth. Here, they function almost like opposing forces within the same story, one present, the other probing, both essential.

What makes their collaborations stand out is this refusal to settle into a fixed equation. In 'No. 20 Madras Mail', Mohanlal’s carefree, flawed Tony becomes the emotional centre, while Mammootty appears as himself, a superstar whose presence injects both humour and resolution. A seemingly throwaway moment, where a drunken Tony asks to kiss Mammootty on the cheek, has since become part of Malayalam cinema’s collective memory.

In 'No. 20 Madras Mail', Mohanlal’s carefree, flawed Tony becomes the emotional centre, while Mammootty appears as himself, a superstar. Photo: Screengrab

By the late 1990s, their pairing had become an event in itself. 'Harikrishnans', directed by Fazil, leaned fully into that anticipation. With chartbuster songs and Juhi Chawla’s Malayalam debut, the film was a commercial juggernaut. Its dual-climax strategy, where different theatres screened alternate endings favouring each star, only reinforced how evenly matched their screen appeal had become.

Even when reduced to a cameo, the impact remained intact. In 'Narasimham', Mammootty’s brief appearance as Advocate Nandagopal Marar added a decisive punch to Mohanlal’s already towering Induchoodan, turning the film into one of the industry’s biggest blockbusters.

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And yet, as both actors ascended to unparalleled stardom through the late 1980s and 1990s, their collaborations grew fewer. Each carved a distinct trajectory, with Mammootty navigating phases of reinvention, notably after ‘New Delhi’, and Mohanlal steadily consolidating his position as a bankable superstar. The industry, in a way, could no longer contain them within the same narrative space as often as before.

Mohanlal and Mammootty in 'Narasimham'. Photo: Screengrab

That is what makes ‘Patriot’ more than just another multistarrer. It is a reunion that carries memory, nostalgia, and expectation in equal measure. For Malayalis, Mammootty and Mohanlal sharing the screen is not merely about two actors coming together. It is about revisiting a time when storytelling allowed space for two contrasting energies to coexist, challenge, and elevate each other.

If their past collaborations have shown anything, it is this: their greatest strength has never been rivalry alone, but the shifting, unpredictable chemistry that comes from two artists constantly redefining themselves. ‘Patriot’ arrives with that promise. And perhaps, with the hope that some equations are too powerful to be left in the past.