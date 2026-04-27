This week’s releases bring a varied mix to theatres, each aiming at a different kind of audience. From a politically charged thriller led by some of Malayalam cinema’s biggest names, to a character-driven period drama rooted in a specific moment in time, and a large-scale action entertainer built for spectacle, the line-up covers multiple moods. It is one of those weekends where the choice depends entirely on what you are in the mood for rather than what is available.

Patriot (Malayalam)

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is mounted as a large-scale Malayalam spy thriller that banks heavily on its casting coup. Led by Mammootty and Mohanlal, and backed by a formidable ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathy, the film positions itself at the intersection of political intrigue and emotional drama. With Narayanan’s track record for layered storytelling, this looks less like a star vehicle and more like an ensemble-driven narrative with scale and substance.

Releasing on May 1.

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Kara (Tamil)

Directed by Vignesh Raja, Kara stars Dhanush in the titular role alongside Mamitha Baiju, with a strong supporting cast that includes K S Ravikumar, Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram. Set against the backdrop of the 1991 fuel crisis, the film blends a heist-driven narrative with survival drama, giving it a textured, period feel. With G V Prakash Kumar handling the music, Kara looks like a character-led film that leans on mood and setting as much as plot.

Releasing on April 30.

KD: The Devil (Telugu

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is a full-blown action drama built for scale and star power. Headlined by Dhruva Sarja, the film packs in a pan-Indian ensemble featuring Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Sudeepa and Ramesh Aravind, among others. Positioned as a stylised, high-energy spectacle, the film leans into its larger-than-life tone, combining period elements with mass action tropes. This is clearly aimed at delivering a big-screen experience rather than subtle storytelling.

Releasing on April 30.