Aamir Khan, who is producing the upcoming Bollywood film 'Ek Din' starring Sai Pallavi, recently revealed that a sequel to the iconic '3 Idiots' is currently in development. In an interview with an online channel, Aamir shared that he has already heard the story for the much-awaited sequel and believes it has great potential.

The actor also confirmed that '3 Idiots' director Rajkumar Hirani is involved in the project and is actively working on the screenplay. Aamir mentioned that he has had a chance to read the script and found it to be both fresh and familiar. The sequel will maintain the same humor that made the original film a massive hit. He added that the film will be set a decade later, but the same characters will be returning on the screen.

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While Aamir emphasised that there is still a lot of work to be done on the script, he expressed excitement about the direction the film is taking and revealed that the team plans to move forward with it.

Additionally, Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, will be playing the lead role in the upcoming film 'Ek Din,' which is set to hit theaters on May 1. Aamir also captured attention during a promotional event by performing a song, revealing that he has been learning to sing for the past two years.