‘Eko,’ directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, won the award for Best Film of 2025 at the 49th Kerala Film Critics Awards, announced on Wednesday. Dominic Arun, who helmed ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra,’ was adjudged Best Director. Meanwhile, screen icon Mohanlal, who will soon be seen in ‘Patriot,’ received the Best Actor award for his performances in ‘Thudarum’ and ‘Hridayapoorvam.’ The Best Actress award was shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan for ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra’ and Anaswara Rajan for ‘Rekhachithram’ and ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor.’

The Kerala Film Critics Awards is one of the two major awards, alongside the Kerala State Film Award, that invites applications. The winners are selected by a jury. Over 60 films were submitted for consideration across various categories this year.

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The awards were announced by association president and jury chairman George Onakoor, along with general secretary Thekkinkad Joseph. The jury, comprising chairman George Onakoor and members Thekkinkad Joseph, Dr. Aravindan Vallchira, Dr. Jose K. Manuel, and A. Chandrasekhar, watched the films and determined the winners.

Veteran vocalist and composer MG Sreekumar was honored with the Chalachitra Ratnam Award for his exceptional contributions to Malayalam cinema. The Critics Ruby Jubilee Award will be presented to screenwriter and filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The Chalachitra Parthiba Award has been conferred upon actor and producer TG Ravi, actor and costume designer Indrans, lyricist, screenwriter, and actor Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, producer Kalliyoor Shashi, actress Urmila Unni, and singer B. Arundhati.

‘Rekhachithram,’ directed by Joffin T. Chacko and produced by Venu Kunnappally, was named the second-best movie. Prakash Varma (Thudarum) and Dileesh Pothen (Ronth) won the Best Supporting Actor awards. Meanwhile, Honey Rose (Rachel) and Shuba Wayanad (Shanti: The Reflection of Truth) were awarded Best Supporting Actress.

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Dr Manoj Govindan (Periyon), Sangeeth Pratap (Hridayapoorvam), Sandeep Pradeep (Eko), Twinkle Joby (A Pregnant Widow), and Meenakshi (Private) received Special Jury Awards for Acting.

Dharmik Sudhakaran and Devananda Jibin won the Best Child Artist awards for their performances in ‘Pachatheyyam’ and ‘Kalyana Maran,’ respectively.

Other notable awards:

Best Story: GR Indugopan (Ponman)

Best Screenplay: Rakesh Thillenkeri (A Pregnant Widow)

Best Lyricist: Mahesh Gopal (Mr & Mrs Bachelor), Murali Neelambari (Vadu)

Best Music Composer: Jakes Bejoy (Narivetta, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra)

Best Playback Singer Male: Navaneet Unnikrishnan (Song: Vidaparayam, Movie: Hridayapoorvam)

Best Playback Singer Female: Sithara Krishnakumar (Song: Minnalvala, Movie: Narivetta), JR Divya (Song: Madhuramayoru Kokila Naadam, Movie: Nerariyum Nerathu)

Best Cinematographer: Muhammad A (Thantaperu)

Best Editor: Praveen Prabhakar (Kalamkaval)

Best Sound mixing: MR Rajakrishnan (Empuran)

Best Art Director: Sunil Lavanya (Jagala)

Best Makeup: Ronex Xavier (Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra)

Best Costumes: Minima Shaji (Moonam Nombaram)

Best Popular Movie: 'Sarvam Maya' (Director – Akhil Sathyan, Producers – Dr. Ajayyakumar, R Rajiv Menon)

Best Children’s Movie: 'Daivathankunnu' (Director – Joshy Mathew, Producer – Baby Mathew Somatheeram), 'Pachatheyyam' (Director – Gopi Kuttikol, Producer – Baby Balakrishnan)

Best Feature Film on National Integration: 'Khidki Ghav' (Director – Sanju Surendran, Producer – KSFDC)

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Best Movie with a Social Message: 'Samastha Loka' (Director – Sherry Govindan, Producer – Jasheeda Shaji), 'Mindiyum Pranjum' (Director – Arun Bose, Producer – Saleem Ahamad), Moonwalk (Director – Vinod AK, Producer – Listin Stephen, Jasni Ahamad), 'Chinna Chinna Asai' (Director – Varsha Vasudev, Producer – Abijith Babuji), 'Karuthal' (Director and producer – Jomy Jose Kaiparet)

Best Environmental Film: Kalyana Maram (Director – Rajesh Panamaram, Producer – Saji K Eliyas), Bhoothalam (Director – Sreekant Pangapad, Producer – Kavitha Sreekanth)

Best Socially Relevant Movie: 'Ariku' (Director – VS Sanoj, Producer – KSFDC), 'Swalih' (Director – Sidhique Paravoor, Producer – Shaju Valappan)

Best Biblical Film: 'Moonam Nombaram' (Director – Joshy Illath, Producer – Jiji Karmaleth (Mathew Joseph)

Best newcomers in various categories:

Actor – Riya Shibu (Sarvam Maya)

Director – Jithin K Jose (Kalamkaval), Sharan Venugopal (Narayaneente Moonanmakkal), Prashant Vijay (Ithiri Neram), Dr. Manoj Govindan (Nobody), Shaju Valappan (Nizhal Vyaparikal)

Screenplay: Shanti (Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra)

Best Non – Malayalam Film: 'Parashakti' (Director – Sudha Kongara Prasad, Producer – Akash Bhaskaran)