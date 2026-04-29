Even before the numbers take centre stage, it’s the industry’s response that defines Vaazha II’s moment. The team behind Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, until recently the highest-grossing Malayalam film, has congratulated the makers of Vaazha II after it surpassed their record at the box office.

Director Dominic Arun led the response, extending his wishes to writer Vipin Das, director Savin SA, Telugu distributor Sahu Garapati, and the entire cast and crew. He described the film’s rise as a “remarkable achievement,” particularly noting that it was powered by a relatively fresh set of actors.

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Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan also joined in, sharing a message celebrating the film’s success and calling it a moment that reflects the strength of the Malayalam film industry.

The film’s box office performance underlines that sentiment. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Vaazha II has grossed around ₹142 crore from theatres across India. Of this, an estimated ₹125 crore has come from Kerala, allowing it to move past Lokah’s previous benchmark in the state and claim the industry hit title.

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A sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, the film continues the story of four friends negotiating the uneasy shift into adulthood. Their journey, shaped by societal expectations and personal setbacks, forms the emotional core of a narrative that leans into themes of responsibility, acceptance and growth.