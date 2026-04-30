This week, Manorama Max brings a mix of thrilling and heartwarming films to the screen. Here’s a preview of the upcoming releases:

Aval – May 1

A domestic helper, who is both hearing and speech-impaired, works across four different homes, spreading warmth and positivity. Her character shines as a vibrant soul, touching the lives of those around her.

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Cast: Surabhi Lakshmi, Niranjana Anoop, KPAC Lalitha, Sabitha Jayaraj

Director: Jayaraj

Music: Kannan CJ

Producer: Dr Manoj Govindan

Laika – May 2

The story revolves around Laika (Tinku), a dog belonging to Raju, a lowly ISRO employee who pretends to be a top scientist. The film blends humor with a deeper commentary on ambition and deception.

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Cast: Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarang, Nazar, Sudheesh

Director: Ashad Sivaraman

Producers: Dr. Shamnad & Dr. Renjith Mani

Music: Satheesh Ramachandran

Female Dog – May 2 (Short Film)

A poignant narrative exploring love in a divided world, torn apart by gender, caste, religion, and race. It’s a story of unity amidst separation, where the connection between beings transcends boundaries.

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Cast: Saritha P Nair, Devaki Raman, K.P. Sebastian, K.A. Antony, Jacky (Dog)

Director: V.K. Subhash

Producer: Suresh Komath

Two Men Army – May 3

A tense thriller about a young intruder who breaks into the high-security home of Vareeth, a wealthy, reclusive man. What follows is an intense battle of wits, as suspense and unexpected twists unfold.

Cast: Indrans, Shaheen Siddique

Director: Nissar

Music: Ajay Joseph

Producer: Kasim Kandoth