What’s streaming on Manorama Max this weekend
Manorama Max is presenting a selection of films this week, featuring a heartwarming tale of a domestic helper in 'Aval' and a tense thriller involving an intruder in 'Two Men Army'. The lineup also includes 'Laika', a story about a dog and an ambitious ISRO employee, and a poignant short film titled 'Female Dog'.
Manorama Max is presenting a selection of films this week, featuring a heartwarming tale of a domestic helper in 'Aval' and a tense thriller involving an intruder in 'Two Men Army'. The lineup also includes 'Laika', a story about a dog and an ambitious ISRO employee, and a poignant short film titled 'Female Dog'.
Manorama Max is presenting a selection of films this week, featuring a heartwarming tale of a domestic helper in 'Aval' and a tense thriller involving an intruder in 'Two Men Army'. The lineup also includes 'Laika', a story about a dog and an ambitious ISRO employee, and a poignant short film titled 'Female Dog'.
This week, Manorama Max brings a mix of thrilling and heartwarming films to the screen. Here’s a preview of the upcoming releases:
Aval – May 1
A domestic helper, who is both hearing and speech-impaired, works across four different homes, spreading warmth and positivity. Her character shines as a vibrant soul, touching the lives of those around her.
Cast: Surabhi Lakshmi, Niranjana Anoop, KPAC Lalitha, Sabitha Jayaraj
Director: Jayaraj
Music: Kannan CJ
Producer: Dr Manoj Govindan
Laika – May 2
The story revolves around Laika (Tinku), a dog belonging to Raju, a lowly ISRO employee who pretends to be a top scientist. The film blends humor with a deeper commentary on ambition and deception.
Cast: Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarang, Nazar, Sudheesh
Director: Ashad Sivaraman
Producers: Dr. Shamnad & Dr. Renjith Mani
Music: Satheesh Ramachandran
Female Dog – May 2 (Short Film)
A poignant narrative exploring love in a divided world, torn apart by gender, caste, religion, and race. It’s a story of unity amidst separation, where the connection between beings transcends boundaries.
Cast: Saritha P Nair, Devaki Raman, K.P. Sebastian, K.A. Antony, Jacky (Dog)
Director: V.K. Subhash
Producer: Suresh Komath
Two Men Army – May 3
A tense thriller about a young intruder who breaks into the high-security home of Vareeth, a wealthy, reclusive man. What follows is an intense battle of wits, as suspense and unexpected twists unfold.
Cast: Indrans, Shaheen Siddique
Director: Nissar
Music: Ajay Joseph
Producer: Kasim Kandoth