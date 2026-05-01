This week’s OTT slate brings a mix that leans into both familiarity and variety, with returning franchises, issue-driven dramas, and lighter genre outings all arriving at once. From a cult Malayalam favourite expanding its universe to a controversial Hindi sequel that dives into darker themes, the lineup reflects a range of storytelling moods. Alongside these are a Telugu fantasy horror-comedy that balances scares with humour and an animated English film built on a heartfelt, family-friendly premise, making for a well-rounded set of releases across platforms.

Aadu 3 (Malayalam)

Marking the return of one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved cult franchises, Aadu 3 takes the story of Shaji Pappan and his chaotic gang into a more expansive, high-stakes space. Positioned as the first chapter of a planned two-part narrative, the film builds on the franchise’s trademark irreverence while steering it into more ambitious, unexpected territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company, the film brings together its familiar ensemble, with Jayasurya returning as the ever-unpredictable Shaji Pappan, alongside a host of fan-favourite characters. At the same time, new additions to the cast widen the world of the Aadu series, hinting at a narrative that is both rooted in its quirky origins and eager to grow beyond them.

Streaming on ZEE5 from May 1.

The Kerala Story 2 (Hindi)

At the centre of the film are three young women from Kochi, Gwalior, and Jodhpur, whose journeys drive the narrative forward. Rather than being explored as fully realised individuals, their stories are shaped into cautionary arcs, with the tension emerging less from surprise and more from the way their circumstances unravel.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film steps into darker, unsettling territory, touching on themes of coercion, manipulation, and violence masked within the framework of marriage. While such subject matter is not new to cinema, and addressing it is not inherently problematic, the treatment here raises concerns. The unease stems from how these acts are portrayed as representative of an entire community, flattening the narrative’s moral landscape and leaving little space for nuance or alternative perspectives.

Streaming on ZEE5 from May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raakaasa (Telugu)

Raakaasa is a fantasy horror-comedy that blends supernatural elements with humour, led by Sangeeth Shobhan. Directed by debutant Manasa Sharma and produced by Niharika Konidela, the film also features Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Tanikella Bharani. After its theatrical release in early April, it arrives on streaming on May 1, aiming to reach a wider audience.

Streaming on Netflix from May 1.

Swapped (English)

Swapped is a warm, family-friendly buddy comedy that follows an unlikely duo forced into each other’s lives. When a magical twist causes Ollie, a timid woodland creature, and Ivy, a proud bird, to switch bodies, the natural rivals are pushed into a journey across a dangerous valley to undo the spell. Voiced by Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, the film blends humour and adventure, gradually turning conflict into companionship as the two learn to see the world through each other’s eyes.

Streaming on Netflix from May 1.