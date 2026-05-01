Weeks after a strong theatrical run, Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is preparing for its digital debut, extending the film’s momentum into the OTT space. Directed by Savin SA and written by Vipin Das, the sequel will begin streaming on JioHotstar from May 8, following a box office performance that has steadily exceeded expectations.

A follow-up to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, the film picks up the lives of its four central characters as they move deeper into adulthood. The story focuses on their shifting dynamics as they confront the pressures of responsibility, changing relationships and personal disappointments. Rather than leaning on spectacle, the narrative stays rooted in everyday struggles, allowing the characters to grow in ways that feel both relatable and restrained.

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Released on April 2, 2026, the film opened to a notably strong response, particularly given its relatively fresh cast. That initial traction has translated into sustained box office success. In Kerala alone, the film has earned around Rs 121 crore within 24 days, with collections continuing to rise. Its global gross currently stands at approximately Rs 220 crore, marking it as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide.

The film now finds itself positioned just behind major commercial successes like L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys and Thudarum. With its earnings still climbing, it remains within reach of moving further up the list, underlining both its popularity and its staying power.

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As it transitions to streaming, Vaazha II carries with it not just box office credibility, but also a narrative that has clearly connected with audiences, setting the stage for a wider viewership in the weeks ahead.