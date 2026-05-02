Actress Reba Monica John has shared the joyful news of stepping into motherhood, delighting fans with a set of heartwarming social media posts that capture this new phase in her life.

The actress revealed her pregnancy through pictures featuring her baby bump. The announcement quickly drew attention online, with fans and colleagues flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.

In a note shared along with the pictures, Reba expressed gratitude for the momentous chapter she is entering. “Growing from 2 to 3, Hallelujah. Thanking the Lord for this wonderful gift, and seeking all your love and blessings as we embark upon this special journey,” she wrote, reflecting both joy and emotion.

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The photos, taken against a serene seaside backdrop, add a calm, intimate feel to the announcement. Her husband, Joemon Joseph, appears alongside her in the frames, sharing the moment. In some of the pictures, he is seen affectionately kissing her baby bump, adding a tender personal touch to the visual story.

As soon as the post went live, it was met with an outpouring of love from fans and several celebrities, all extending their wishes to the couple as they prepare for their new journey together.

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Reba Monica John and Joemon Joseph got married in 2022 in Bengaluru in a love marriage ceremony.

On the professional front, Reba is best known for her roles in Malayalam films such as “Jacobinte Swargarajyam” and “Forensic.” She also gained wider recognition in Tamil cinema through her performance in Vijay-starrer “Bigil.” Her filmography further includes Malayalam titles like “Pipin Chuvattile Pranayam” and “Mikhael,” and she continues to work across Tamil and Telugu film industries while also being active in modelling.