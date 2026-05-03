A fan-shot video of Mohanlal watching Patriot in a New Jersey theatre has quickly made the rounds online, adding to the film’s growing buzz. The actor, accompanied by his wife Suchitra Mohanlal, was seen at a screening in Sparta, where a viewer captured and shared the moment from inside the auditorium.

The sighting coincides with Mohanlal’s month-long stay in the US for the Kilukkam stage show. Even as the tour continues, his appearance at a public screening has struck a chord with fans, especially with Patriot drawing strong attention back home and overseas.

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The film, which reunites Mohanlal with Mammootty on screen after nearly two decades, has opened to a solid response across markets. Released widely in Kerala, where it hit over 500 screens, the film has also been performing well internationally, with audience reception reflecting steady interest.

Early box office figures point to a promising run. The film has collected around ₹11.37 crore gross in India so far, with overseas earnings pushing its worldwide total close to ₹29.37 crore. The numbers underline the continued draw of the Mammootty–Mohanlal pairing, even years after their last collaboration.

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In Patriot, Mammootty takes on the role of Daniel James, a scientific director, while Mohanlal appears as Colonel Rahim, a character introduced post-interval. The contrast in their roles and the timing of their on-screen reunion have added to the film’s appeal.

With word of mouth holding steady and interest sustained both in India and abroad, Patriot appears set to maintain its momentum in the days ahead, bolstered by both its star power and the curiosity surrounding its narrative.