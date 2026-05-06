Actor Rahman penned a deeply moving tribute following the sudden death of his friend and fellow actor Santhosh Nair, who was killed in a tragic road accident. The news, Rahman said, left him shaken in a way he rarely experiences.

Recalling their long association in cinema, Rahman noted that the two had grown together in the industry, often sharing screen space as adversaries. “We acted together in many films, often as opponents on screen. He played my villain, but in real life, he was a gentle human being and a good friend,” he wrote, reflecting on the contrast between Santhosh’s on-screen persona and his true nature.

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While they were not always in constant touch, Rahman shared that their occasional phone conversations were filled with nostalgia. Each call became a chance to revisit the warmth of their early years in cinema. He also admitted to feeling a deep, unexplainable fondness for Santhosh, a bond that endured despite time and distance.

The actor’s most vivid memories, however, came from moments away from the camera. Rahman described how their friendship truly flourished after pack-up on film sets. Evenings spent in hotel rooms, watching television, sharing meals, and laughing without a care became some of his most cherished memories. He remembered those years as simple, joyful, and filled with an innocence that stayed with him.

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“My heart feels heavy on hearing this news. It is rare for me to feel this shaken,” Rahman wrote, capturing the depth of his grief. He concluded his note by praying for Santhosh Nair’s soul and extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, adding that his dear friend would always be remembered.