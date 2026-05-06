The dark comedy-thriller 'Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam' is set to make its digital debut, with the makers confirming its OTT release on Netflix from May 8.

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the sequel continues the story of Sasidharan Nair’s family, who find themselves pulled into yet another tense, crime-laced situation. Building on the tone of the first film, the narrative blends humour with suspense as the family navigates unexpected challenges.

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The film features Saiju Kurup in the lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, and Jagadish. Their performances have been central to the film’s reception, which has seen steady traction since its theatrical run.

Speaking earlier about the film’s response, Murali highlighted the core dynamic that drives the sequel. He noted that the story largely revolves around Sasi’s family, played by Saiju Kurup, and the character of Subhash, portrayed by Baby Jean. “There is a uniqueness to Baby Jean’s performance. I had told him that if the film becomes a success, his character would be the most talked about. That is exactly what is happening now,” the director said, pointing to the growing popularity of the character.

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Murali also reflected on the film’s box office journey and the creative choices that shaped its narrative, suggesting that 2026 could mark a significant phase for sequels in Malayalam cinema. With audiences responding to its mix of humour and tension, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam now looks to reach a wider audience through its OTT release.