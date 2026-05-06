From an unexpected encounter on a New York subway platform to stepping onto one of fashion’s most scrutinised red carpets, Bhavitha Mandava has had a rise that feels almost cinematic. The Hyderabad-born model, now associated with Chanel, drew intense attention at this year’s Met Gala, where her understated look quickly became one of the night’s most debated moments.

Mandava appeared in what seemed, at first glance, to be a pared-down outfit, a sheer quarter-zip top paired with what looked like denim trousers. In a setting known for theatrical excess and couture spectacle, the simplicity stood out, and not everyone was convinced. Social media reactions ranged from confusion to outright criticism.

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“She looks like a tourist passing by the venue who then gets called over for a photo.. so underdressed, can’t see the vision with this...” one user wrote, while another commented, “Feels like just wanna head out with friends to grab some fried chicken, not the Met Gala which is supposed to be a showcase of creativity in the fashion world.” A third added, “Seriously, this is C-class giving a model outfit like this at the Met Gala.. The other brands are out here slaying it. This is like everyday wear just heading out to the mall.”

The outfit, however, carried more intent than it initially revealed. The ensemble was a callback to Mandava’s breakthrough appearance for Chanel in December 2025, marking a continuation of the aesthetic that helped define her entry into high fashion. The brand later clarified that the seemingly casual “jeans” were in fact crafted from silk muslin, featuring a carefully designed blue denim effect that blended illusion with craftsmanship.

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While Chanel has not directly addressed the criticism, it subtly reaffirmed its position by sharing images of Mandava’s look on its Instagram Stories, allowing the design to speak for itself.

Mandava’s journey into fashion adds another layer to the moment. Discovered by chance in New York, she has rapidly moved into the global spotlight, becoming a recognisable face for one of the industry’s most influential houses. That trajectory mirrors the quiet risk her Met Gala appearance seemed to take.

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In a space defined by spectacle, her restrained approach sparked a conversation. Whether seen as underwhelming or quietly subversive, the look ensured one thing: it was impossible to ignore.