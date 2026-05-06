The sudden death of actor Santhosh Nair has left Malayalam cinema in shock, with Mohanlal remembering him not just as a colleague, but as a friend who had been part of his life since their college days. In a heartfelt tribute, Mohanlal recalled a bond that went beyond cinema, describing Santhosh as someone who remained close to him through the years.

Santhosh died following a road accident in Pathanamthitta, where the car he was travelling in with his family collided with a lorry. His wife, Shubhashree, was also injured in the incident. While undergoing treatment, the actor reportedly suffered a heart attack, leading to his untimely passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss, Mohanlal wrote, felt deeply personal. “It is a deeply painful piece of news I heard this morning. Santhosh, who was very close to me, has left this world in a vehicle accident,” he said, capturing the shock of the moment. Reflecting on their early years, he added, “He was my junior in college and from those days, he remained a good friend and like a brother to me.”

Their association extended well into their film careers, with the two actors sharing screen space in several films. Mohanlal remembered Santhosh as a person of strong character and warmth, someone who naturally drew people towards him. “He was a kind-hearted person who earned everyone’s love,” he noted, paying tribute to a personality that resonated both on and off screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhosh Nair began his journey in cinema with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the decades, he built a versatile career, appearing in more than 100 films across a wide range of roles, from villain and hero to supporting and comedic characters. His most recent outing was Mohiniyattam, which is currently running in theatres.

Among his notable performances were roles in Yuvajanotsavam (1986), where he played Nissar, and Irupatham Noottandu, in which he appeared as Lawrence, the trusted aide of Jackie. After a brief hiatus, he returned to the screen with a memorable role in Chandrotsavam, once again alongside Mohanlal. He also appeared in several television serials during his career.