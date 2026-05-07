Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has expressed grief and outrage over the murder of Sunitha, a dog rescuer from Thrissur who was assaulted and killed by her employer in Bengaluru while resisting sexual assault.

In an emotional video and social media post shared online, Parvathy broke down while speaking about the incident, describing Sunitha as one of the kindest people she had known personally. The actor said she had visited Sunitha’s home and was familiar with the work she had done caring for rescued animals.

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“Sunitha was murdered. She did not die naturally,” Parvathy said. “I have not been able to stop crying ever since I learned that one of the most loving and compassionate women I have known was killed while resisting sexual assault.”

The actor also alleged that the accused, who she identified as Sunitha’s employer, had not yet been brought to justice. She further claimed that Sunitha had faced violence and abuse even before this incident, surviving earlier attacks including stab injuries and severe burns.

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According to Parvathy, Sunitha had taken up work at a dog shelter in Bengaluru hoping it would help her support both her family and the animals she cared for. “Did her kind heart lead her to her death?” the actor asked in her statement.

Beyond mourning Sunitha’s death, Parvathy also drew attention to the life she leaves behind, including her husband, four-year-old son and the large number of rescued dogs she had been caring for.

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Parvathy said temporary arrangements had already been made to help the family and care for the animals. She also noted that efforts would be made in the coming days to facilitate adoptions for some of the rescued dogs.

“If anyone wishes to help the family or the animals in any way, please message me,” she wrote, adding that she would connect interested people directly with the family.

The incident has triggered widespread reactions online, with many expressing shock over the brutality of the crime and calling for swift legal action against the accused.