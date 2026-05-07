The makers of Patriot are giving audiences a closer look at the scale and effort behind the film’s action-heavy world. A newly released making video from the Mahesh Narayanan directorial pulls viewers behind the scenes of some of the film’s most talked-about sequences, including its high-speed car chases and climactic crash scenes.

Rather than relying heavily on visual effects, the behind-the-scenes footage reveals that many of the film’s action moments were created using practical stunt work. One of the standout moments in the video is the now-popular Safari chase sequence, which appears to have involved extensive planning, coordinated stunt execution and real vehicle damage during filming.

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The makers also reveal that the major car crash featured during the climax was executed practically instead of being built entirely through CGI. Brand-new vehicles were reportedly used for several of the chase scenes, underlining the scale of the production and the team’s emphasis on realism.

The making video arrives at a time when Patriot continues to draw attention for more than just its action set pieces. One of the film’s biggest talking points has been the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly 18 years. Their performances as Dr Daniel James and Colonel Rahim Naik have become central to the film’s reception among audiences.

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Mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 125 crore, Patriot is among the biggest Malayalam productions in recent years. The film opened strongly at the box office, reportedly collecting over Rs 29 crore worldwide on its first day. Beyond Kerala, it has also seen strong response in overseas markets including the Gulf, the US, the UK and Australia, while continuing to trend on BookMyShow.

Alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal, the ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon and Revathi in key roles.

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Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anilkumar under the banners of Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films, Patriot has positioned itself as a large-scale Malayalam action thriller that is trying to balance star power with technical ambition. The making video now offers viewers a glimpse into just how much work went into creating that spectacle on screen.