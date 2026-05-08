It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Vaazha II (Malayalam)

Starring Hashir, Alan, Vinayak and Ajin in the lead roles, the film serves as a follow-up to the 2024 hit Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys. Picking up where the first film left off, it follows the four friends as they navigate the uncertainties of adulthood, balancing responsibility, evolving relationships and personal setbacks. Steering clear of exaggerated drama, the narrative remains grounded in the realities of everyday life, allowing its characters to evolve in a manner that feels both relatable and understated.

Streaming on JioHotstar from May 8.

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Lukkhe (Hindi)

Set in the heart of Chandigarh’s buzzing underground rap circuit, the musical action-drama traces the escalating tension between two young artists chasing the same dream. What begins as creative competition soon spirals into a deeply personal battle, blurring the boundaries between ambition, ego and art. The film also introduces popular Indian rapper King in his acting debut with Lukkhe.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 8.

Bharathanatyam 2:Mohiniyattam (Malayalam)

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the sequel revisits the chaotic world of Sasidharan Nair and his family, who once again become entangled in a high-stakes situation steeped in crime and confusion. Retaining the quirky mix of humour and suspense that defined the original, the film follows the family as they grapple with a fresh wave of unexpected troubles. Saiju Kurup leads the cast, with strong supporting performances from Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt and Jagadish.

Streaming on Netflix from May 8.

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Dacoit (Telugu/Hindi)

This bilingual action-thriller centres on Haridas, played by Adivi Sesh, a fugitive driven by rage and a desire for revenge after believing he was betrayed by the woman he once loved. Convinced that Saraswati, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, abandoned him because of caste prejudice, he drags her into a dangerous robbery that forces the two to confront their shared past. As the mission unfolds, hidden motives and painful truths slowly come to light, revealing that Saraswati’s choices may have been shaped by circumstances far more complicated than Haridas imagined. Packed with emotional tension, action and unexpected turns, the film unfolds as a layered story of love, betrayal and survival.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 8.