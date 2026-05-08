Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is making an impact in Hollywood as an action star has signed up for her next movie ‘Reset’, a survival thriller featuring her alongside ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Orlando Bloom.

The movie, which will go into production in August, will be directed by Matt Smukler, best known for the 2020 drama film ‘Wildflower.’ ‘Reset’, according to PTI, will feature Priyanka as a woman who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness, days from civilisation, with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger, who may not be who he claims to be.

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Matt, in an interview with Deadline said the pairing was driven by the actors' rare ability to project attraction and mistrust simultaneously. "I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable," he said.

The film will be produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment. Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom's Amazing Owl are also on board with Nadine de Barros serving as executive producer.

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Priyanka was last seen in ‘The Bluff’, an action-adventure film which also starred ‘The Boys’ actor Karl Urban. She previously starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in ‘Heads of State’. Through Purple Pebble Pictures, she has executive-produced several acclaimed projects, including the Oscar-nominated Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’, in which she also starred, the Oscar-nominated short "Anuja", and the Oscar-nominated documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’.

She currently stars in season two of her action series ‘Citadel’ and will be next seen in ‘Varanasi’, an action-adventure film directed by S S Rajamouli.