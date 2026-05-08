For the Malayali diaspora who were unable to catch ‘Vaazha II’ in theatres, the Mollywood blockbuster, they need not be disappointed, as the film will now be available for streaming on a leading OTT platform.

The sequel to ‘Vaazha’ dives back into the lives of the ultimate ‘backbenchers,’ offering a sharp, hilarious, and deeply moving look at young men navigating the messy transition into adulthood, societal pressures, and the unwavering strength of friendship.

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Now, the film will be exclusively available in the US, UK, Europe, Australia and beyond, through manoramaMax. This exclusive digital window is open to the international audience worldwide, excluding India and the MENA regions. The sequel will be streaming for the Malayali diaspora on manoramaMax from May 8.

As the No. 1 Malayalam OTT platform, releasing a vast number of movies every week, manoramaMAX offers an extensive content library. It includes all programs from Mazhavil Manorama and Manorama News, alongside a collection of over 500 blockbuster films and 20,000+ hours of engaging content.