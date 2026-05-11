In a first for Malayalam cinema, Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou became the venue for the title launch of an upcoming Malayalam film during one of world football’s most watched rivalries, El Clásico.

Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim unveiled the title of their new film, Gracias El Clásico, at the stadium ahead of the Barcelona-Real Madrid clash. The announcement was made live through the actors’ social media handles at 9 pm Spanish time and 12.30 am Indian time, coinciding with the kickoff of the high-profile La Liga fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch added an unusual Malayalam cinema connection to one of football’s most recognised sporting events. While Indian films have often tapped into football culture, especially in Kerala where the sport commands a deeply passionate following, a title launch staged at Camp Nou marks a rare crossover between Malayalam cinema and global football spectacle.

The project is directed by Muhsin Parari, marking his return to direction after KL 10 Patthu. The screenplay is being written jointly by Muhsin and Zakariya Mohammed, best known for directing Sudani from Nigeria, another Malayalam film that explored Kerala’s football culture through a distinctly local lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early details suggest that Gracias El Clásico will draw from the strong football culture of Malabar while also tapping into the larger emotional pull of Spanish football and the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry. The title itself hints at that connection, blending the language and imagery associated with the sport into a story rooted in Kerala.

The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tovino and Nazriya, a pairing that has already generated curiosity among audiences online. Both actors have built distinct spaces for themselves within Malayalam cinema in recent years, and the combination of Muhsin Parari and Zakariya Mohammed behind the writing has further added to the anticipation around the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is backed by a prominent technical team, with Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid associated with the production. Music is composed by Sushin Shyam, while cinematography is handled by Vishnu Thandassery.